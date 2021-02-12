Earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hits Pakistan
A powerful earthquake of magnitude 6.4 jolted Pakistan on Friday night. No loss of life or property was reported so far.
According to the National Seismic Monitoring Centre, the epicentre of the earthquake was in Tajikistan, with depth of 80 km.
The tremor was felt in capital Islamabad and major cities of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab provinces and Pakistan occupied-Kashmir.
Stills on news channels showed panic-stricken people rushing out of their homes, reciting verses from the Holy Quran. No losses of life or property has been reported so far.
Pakistan geologically overlaps the Eurasian and Indian tectonic plates and is a earthquake-prone zone. The Chaman Fault poses the biggest threat of quakes to the country.
Stills from Friday night, brought back memories of the 7.6-magnitude quake to hit the country in 2005, which killed more than 73,000 people.
