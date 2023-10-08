News / India News / Earthquake of magnitude 4.3 jolts Andaman sea

Earthquake of magnitude 4.3 jolts Andaman sea

ANI |
Oct 08, 2023 05:46 AM IST

An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 on the Richter scale hit the Andaman Sea in the early hours of October 8, the National Center for Seismology informed. The tremors struck at 03:20 AM on October 8 and according to NCS, the quake was recorded at a depth of 10 km.

Earthquake of magnitude 4.3 on the Richter scale hit the Andaman Sea. (Representative file image)
"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.3, Occurred on 08-10-2023, 03:20:02 IST, Lat: 10.83 & Long: 93.23, Depth:10 Km, Location: Andaman Sea, India," NCS posted on X.

Further details are awaited.

