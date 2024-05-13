In the wake of a severe drought gripping Karnataka, the state government has requested the Election Commission of India (ECI) to ease the model code of conduct (MCC), which was enforced during the recent Lok Sabha elections, to facilitate urgent meetings to address the relief measures required in drought-stricken taluks across the state. Ease poll code to address drought issue: Karnataka govt to EC

The appeal, spearheaded by revenue minister Krishna Byre Gowda and rural development and panchayat raj minister Priyank Kharge, highlighted the gravity of the situation in the state and urgent needs to address it. Despite the completion of voting for the Lok Sabha elections on May 7, the MCC is slated to remain in effect until the declaration of results on June 4.

In a letter addressed to the Chief Electoral Officer for Karnataka, Manoj Kumar Meena, minister Kharge on Saturday said the state faces an imminent crisis exacerbated by a forecast from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicting a delayed onset of the southwest monsoon.

“The drinking water situation is deteriorating in all taluks. It is necessary to manage the supply of clean drinking water to citizens and animals over the next two months,” he asserted, echoing the urgent need for intervention.

The plea sought EC’s permission for ministers to preside over meetings pertaining to drought relief and water supply management. It also urged for a relaxation of the MCC to facilitate crucial decision-making processes and engagements with officials.

“As many as 223 out of the 236 taluks in the state have been declared drought-hit. The meteorological department forecasts a delay in the onset of monsoon, exacerbating the existing challenges. The drinking water situation has deteriorated across the state. There is a critical need for effective management of clean and sufficient drinking water for both the people and livestock over the next two months,” the letter stated.

The revenue minister corroborated the severity of the situation, saying that while recent rainfall has brought some respite to certain districts, the crisis remains. Gowda said: “While districts across the state received rain during the last 10 to 15 days, which has brought some relief, we need to be cautious for another month,.”

The government’s efforts to mitigate the crisis have been met with significant challenges, with chief minister Siddaramaiah saying that the ₹3,454 crore drought relief disbursed by the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government, after the intervention of the Supreme Court, falls drastically short of the ₹18,172 crore demanded by Karnataka.

Siddaramaiah said the state government had declared 223 taluks as drought-affected on September 13, 2023. Till now, 48 lakh hectares of crops have been damaged, resulting in a loss of ₹35,162 crore. The compensation that the state sought from the Central government was ₹18,171 crore, which is about half of the demand.