Voting for assembly bypolls across 6 states on April 9 and April 23, results on May 4: ECI

The Election Commission of India on Sunday announced the schedule for by-elections to assembly seats across six states, with voting set to be held in two phases in April. Election commission announces bypoll dates for six states (Representative/AFP)

Polling in Goa, Karnataka, Nagaland and Tripura will take place on April 9, while Gujarat and Maharashtra will vote on April 23. Counting of votes for all by-elections will be conducted on May 4, the poll body said.

By-Election poll full schedule Goa, Karnataka, Nagaland, Tripura • Notification: 16 March 2026

• Last Date for Nominations: 23 March 2026

• Scrutiny: 24 March 2026

• Withdrawal: 26 March 2026

• Polling: 9 April 2026

Gujarat and Maharashtra • Notification: 30 March 2026

• Last Date for Nominations: 6 April 2026

• Scrutiny: 7 April 2026

• Withdrawal: 9 April 2026

• Polling: 23 April 2026

Counting for all by-polls • 4 May 2026

Completion of Election Process 6 May 2026 The Election Commission of India has decided to conduct by-elections to fill vacancies in assembly constituencies across Goa, Gujarat, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Nagaland and Tripura, the poll body said while announcing the schedule on Sunday.

Explaining the reasons behind the elections, the poll body said the vacancies prompting the by-elections arose following the deaths of sitting legislators in the respective constituencies.

In Goa, the seat of Ponda fell vacant after the death of Ravi Naik, while Umreth in Gujarat became vacant following the demise of Govindbhai Raijibhai Parmar. In Karnataka, the Bagalkot seat fell vacant after the death of HY Meti (Meti Hullappa Yamanappa), and Davanagere South following the passing of Shamanur Shivashankarappa.

In Maharashtra, vacancies occurred in Rahuri after Shivaji Bhanudas Kardile died and in Baramati after the death of Ajit Anantrao Pawar. The Koridang (ST) seat in Nagaland fell vacant after the death of Imkong L Imchen, while Dharmanagar in Tripura became vacant following the passing of Biswa Bandhu Sen, it added.