Election Commission announces bypolls in 4 seats, including Bhabanipur where Mamata Banerjee will contest

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Saturday announced that it will hold by-elections in four constituencies, including chief minister Mamata Banerjee's assembly segment Bhabhanipur in West Bengal, on September 30.

The polls will also be held in Samserganj and Jangipur of West Bengal and Pipli (Odisha) on the date. The counting of votes will be done on October 3, the ECI said.

The last date of nomination will be September 13, and candidates will be able to withdraw their names till September 16.

Mamata Banerjee had lost the West Bengal assembly elections from Nandigram where she contested against Bharatiya Janata Party's Suvendu Adhikari, while her Trinamool Congress (TMC) decimated the BJP. In such a scenario, she has to get re-elected to the assembly to retain her chief minister's seat.

The Mamata Banerjee-led TMC registered a landslide victory in the April-May assembly polls, winning 213 seats in the 294-member West Bengal assembly. Despite aggressive campaigning, the BJP lost the polls but emerged as the second-largest party with 77 seats.