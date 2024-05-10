EC asks Jagan to stop disbursing payments under DBT schemes

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Thursday stopped the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy-led government in Andhra Pradesh from disbursing over ₹14,000 crore in direct benefit transfer (DBT) to the beneficiaries of various welfare schemes till May 13, when the southern state will go to simultaneous Lok Sabha and assembly elections. The YSR Congress party (YSRCP) has expressed deep concern over the continued obstruction of Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) schemes by the Election Commission. (PTI)

“The Commission came to know that the state government is contemplating to disburse assistance to the beneficiaries, by transferring funds to banks on May 11 and 12, which is very close to the date of polling, that is May 13. It may overlap with ‘Silence Period’ under Section 126 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951,” ECI undersecretary Sanjay Kumar said in a communication to state’s chief secretary KS Jawahar Reddy.

Kumar said it had come to the commission’s notice that the YSR Congress Party-led government was contemplating crediting ₹14,165.66 crore into the accounts of the beneficiaries of six DBT schemes on May 10 and 11 even though the amount was released long ago.

The ECI official pointed out that Jagan had released an amount of ₹6,394 crore under YSR Asara scheme on January 23 with a click of the button; ₹78.53 crore under YSR Kalyanamasthu and Shaadi Tohfa on February 28; ₹708.68 crore under Jagananna Vidya Deevena on March 1; ₹1,294.59 crore towards farmers’ input subsidy on March 6; ₹5,060.49 crore under YSR Cheyutha on March 7; and ₹629.37 crore under YSR EBC Nestham on March 14.

“It is clear from the dates provided that these announcements of fund transfers under six schemes were in public function by pressing of the button, much prior to the model code of conduct (MCC) was imposed on March 16,” Kumar said.

Under a DBT scheme, funds generally get transferred to the beneficiaries within 24 to 48 hours. The official said that ECI received specific inputs and complaints that the Jagan government had not transferred the money to the beneficiaries under the aforesaid schemes, though the DBT assistance was announced much before the imposition of model code of conduct.

“The Commission felt that the transfer of money, which should have been actually transferred much prior to imposition of MCC as announced publicly by the government, now very close to poll day is violative of provisions of MCC,” Kumar said, adding the disbursement of money at this stage had the propensity to influence the level playing field and will benefit the party in power.

According to the model code, the party in power, whether at the Centre or in the state, shall not use its official position for the purposes of its election campaign. The MCC guidelines also mandate that from the time the elections are announced by the ECI, ministers and other authorities shall not announce any financial grants in any form or promises thereof.

“However, the benefits to eligible beneficiaries shall not be held up for longer, although the state government has delayed it by roughly five months also,” Kumar said.

The official further asked the state government to provide factual status on the inputs received to the ECI, along with reasons for delay in actual transfer explained in clear terms by May 10.

“The government must ensure that much delayed transfer of funds to banks for onwards transfers of benefits to eligible beneficiaries under above mentioned six schemes are not delayed till end of poll process on June 6,” Kumar said. “Also, to maintain level field, it shall be ensured that said proposed transfers, if any, be done after May 13.”

The YSRCP expressed deep concern over the continued obstruction of DBT schemes by the EC. The YSRCP strongly objects to the reasons provided by the EC.

In a statement, the party said as per the records, a total amount of ₹14,169 crore is earmarked for disbursement across six schemes. Out of this, ₹ 4,737 crore has already been successfully deposited directly into the accounts of the intended beneficiaries. However, the remaining ₹ 9,432 crore is currently being withheld by the EC due to complaints filed by the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), it said.