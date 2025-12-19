ED attaches assets of Yuvraj Singh, Sonu Sood, Urvashi Rautela, others in betting case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday attached assets worth ₹7.9 crore belonging to Indian cricketers Yuvraj Singh and Robin Uthhapa, actors Urvashi Rautela and Sonu Sood, and ex-TMC MP Mimi Chakraborty in connection with a money laundering case linked to an illegal betting app. File photo of Yuvraj Singh, Urvashi Rautela and Sonu Sood.

The money laundering case, linked to an "illegal" betting app, is estimated to be worth more than ₹1,000 crore, official sources told PTI news agency.

The report said that properties of actor Neha Sharma, mother of model Urvashi Rautela and Bengali actor Ankush Hazra have also been attached in the case.

"ED initiated investigation on the basis of multiple FIRs registered by various State Police agencies against the operators of the illegal offshore betting platform 1xBet. The investigation has revealed that 1xBet and its surrogate brand 1xBat, 1xbat Sporting lines were engaged in promoting and facilitating illegal online betting and gambling operations across India," the probe agency said in a statement.

The attached movable and immovable assets include assets worth about ₹1 crore of Sood, ₹59 lakh of Mimi Chakraborty, ₹2.5 crore of Yuvraj Singh, ₹1.26 crore of Sharma, ₹8.26 lakh of Uthappa, ₹47 lakh of Hazra and ₹2.02 crore of Rautela's mother, the news agency quoted sources as saying.

“ED investigation revealed that the celebrities knowingly entered into endorsement agreements with foreign entities for the promotion of 1xBet through its surrogates. These endorsements were made in return for payments routed through foreign entities to conceal the illicit origin of the funds, which are linked to Proceeds of Crime (POC) generated from illegal betting activities,” the statement added.