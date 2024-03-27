ED files money laundering case against Kerala CM's daughter Veena Vijayan over ‘illegal payments’
ED has filed a money laundering case against Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan's daughter Veena and her IT firl over alleged illegal payments.
The Enforcement Directorate has filed a money laundering case against Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's daughter Veena Vijayan, her IT company and some others to probe a case of alleged illegal payments made by a private mineral firm to her and the company, reported PTI citing official sources.
The agency has registered a case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and is expected to summon the people involved, the sources said. The central agency filed a case against Vijayan after taking cognizance of a complaint filed by the Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO).
The case filed against Kerala CM's daughter stems from an Income Tax Department investigation that alleged that a private company called Cochin Minerals And Rutile Ltd (CMRL), made an illegal payment of ₹1.72 crore to Veena's company-- Exalogic Solutions-- during 2018 to 2019, even though the IT firm had not provided any service to the company.
The Karnataka High Court had last month dismissed a plea filed by Exalogic Solutions against the probe initiated by the SFIO.
