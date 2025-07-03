Search
Thursday, Jul 03, 2025
ED questions AAP leader Satyendar Jain over alleged scam in Delhi Jal Board projects

PTI |
Jul 03, 2025 12:47 PM IST

The money laundering case against Satyendra Jain is linked to Delhi ACB FIR alleging a scam in DJB projects involving Euroteck Environmental Pvt Ltd and others.

Former Delhi minister and AAP leader Satyendar Jain appeared before the Enforcement Directorate on Thursday for questioning in a money laundering case linked to alleged corruption in the augmentation of some sewage treatment plants by the Delhi Jal Board (DJB), official sources said.

Former Delhi minister and AAP leader Satyendar Jain(PTI)
Former Delhi minister and AAP leader Satyendar Jain(PTI)

Jain, 60, reached the federal probe agency's office here around 11:15 am and his statement is being recorded under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), they said.

The investigation pertains to allegations of corruption in the augmentation of some sewage treatment plants by DJB. The ED had conducted searches in this case in July last year.

The money laundering probe stems from an FIR of the Delhi government anti-corruption branch (ACB) against a company named Euroteck Environmental Pvt Ltd. and others alleging a scam in the DJB in the name of augmentation and upgradation of 10 Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs) at Pappankala, Nilothi, Najafgarh, Keshopur, Coronation Pillar, Narela, Rohini and Kondli.

These four tenders valued at 1,943 crore were awarded to various joint venture (JV) entities in October, 2022.

The ACB FIR alleged, according to the ED, that only three JV companies participated in the four tenders.

The verification of the tender documents shows that the initial cost of four tenders was about 1,546 crore, which was revised to 1,943 crore without following due process/project reports, according to the ED.

