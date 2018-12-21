ED seeks Christian Michel’s custody, could arrest him tomorrow

A Delhi court has allowed the Enforcement Directorate’s application seeking production of Christian Michel, the alleged middleman in AgustaWestland case, in court on Saturday.

According to sources, Michel, who was sent to judicial custody till December 28, may be officially arrested by the ED on Saturday as he figures in its charge sheet, as well as that of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), in the 2007 deal worth Rs 3,600 crore to purchase 12 luxury helicopters for use by top Indian leaders, including the President, and Prime Minister.

Michel, who allegedly organised bribes in exchange for the deal, was detained by UAE authorities following an extradition request by India in June this year and extradited earlier this month. He was in CBI custody for questioning till Wednesday

A court is also expected to deliver its order on Michel’s bail application on Saturday.

First Published: Dec 21, 2018 15:16 IST