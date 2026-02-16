New Delhi, President Droupadi Murmu on Monday said efforts should be made to preserve and promote Ol Chiki, the alphabetic script for the Santhali language. Efforts should be made to preserve, promote Ol Chiki script: President Murmu

Addressing a gathering to commemorate the centenary of the Ol Chiki script, Murmu also expressed happiness that the script is growing in the digital medium.

In 1925, Pandit Raghunath Murmu created the Ol Chiki script. Since then, it has become a powerful symbol of the Santhal identity.

It was included in the Constitution's Eighth Schedule in 2003.

In her address, Murmu described India as a "garden of multiple languages", stressing the importance of using one's mother tongue in communication.

She also said efforts should be made to preserve and promote the Ol Chiki script.

Earlier, a military band welcomed Murmu at the venue – the Bhim Hall of the Dr Ambedkar International Centre. It first played the national song, 'Vande Mataram', followed by the national anthem, 'Jana Gana Mana'.

A group of folk artistes sang songs in Santhali, followed by a performance by a troupe of Santhali dancers on a theme that celebrated nature and the cultural diversity of India.

A short film on the genesis and evolution of the Ol Chiki script was also screened on the occasion.

A special postage stamp and a commemorative ₹100 coin, along with a souvenir on Ol Chikiscript, were also released at the event.

Ol Chiki is the official script of the Santhali language, one of India's prominent tribal languages spoken widely across Jharkhand, Odisha, West Bengal, Assam, and Bihar.

Belonging to the Austroasiatic language family, Santhali has historically thrived through oral traditions.

The script consists of 30 letters, designed to accurately represent Santhali phonetics. It has two styles – 'Chapa' and 'Usara'.

Union Minister for Tribal Affairs, Jual Oram, Union Culture Minister, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, and Union Culture Secretary, Vivek Aggarwal, were present at the event.

Murmu also felicitated several persons who worked to promote the Ol Chiki script.

