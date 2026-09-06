'Check Aadhar card, apply tilak': Maharashtra VHP seeks to bar Muslim entry at garba, dandiya events

The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) has announced a ban on any Muslim participation in garba and dandiya events in Maharashtra. The group has also called on organisers of the events to "verify and identify" the Hindu identity of participants. This warning from the VHP comes a month before the Navratri festival, which is set to begin on October 11. (Pexel/Representational)

This warning from the VHP comes a month before the Navratri festival, which is set to begin on October 11.

"We have taken a decision of not allowing participation of Muslims in garba-dandiya dance during the Navratri festival," VHP spokesperson and joint secretary Shriraj Nair said, as per news agency PTI.

"Navratri is not just about songs and dance. The festival is about worshipping the Goddess. Why should Muslims, who are against idol worship, participate in the festival," he asked.

‘Check Aadhar cards, apply tilak’ The VHP has also issued a set of guidelines for organisers of Navratri events to ensure all participants are Hindus.

These guidelines include checking the Aadhar cards of the participants and applying a tilak on their foreheads upon entry.

The group clarified that their announcement was like "precautionary measures," as opposed to targeting a specific community.

"The VHP, which is unwilling to compromise on its core agenda of religious conversion and anti-cow slaughter, believes festivals are an integral part of the cultural legacy of the Hindus. And it cannot allow its dilution. However, it admits the restrictions are precautionary measures and not directed against Muslims or any other communities," Nair told PTI.

The VHP spokesperson's remarks also come weeks after RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat called for social and religious harmony in India and across the world.

Also Read | ‘Unity in diversity is in India’s DNA': RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat in New York

Adding that the VHP was not against anybody, Nair, however, questioned why the VHP should relax its guidelines for people who, according to him, do not subscribe to the religious beliefs and form of worship associated with the festival.

"The point is, why should we relax our guidelines for Muslims who don't subscribe to our religious beliefs and style of worship?" he said.

"If Muslims are keen to participate in the Navratri festivities, they should come with their family members, wives and sisters. They should organise the Navratri festivals in the mosques or places of their residences," he added further.

(With inputs from PTI)