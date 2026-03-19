Eid-ul-Fitr to be celebrated on March 21 in India after no moon sighting | Check dates for Saudi, UAE

Both India and United Arab Emirates have confirmed the dates for the celebration of Eid-ul-Fitr. After the crescent moon was not sighted in India on Thursday, clerics said that Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated here on Saturday (March 21). Both India and United Arab Emirates have confirmed the dates for the celebration of Eid-ul-Fitr. (Unsplash/ Representational)

Meanwhile the moon was sighted in United Arab Emirates, which had earlier officially announced Friday (March 20) as the date for Eid-ul-Fitr.

The sighting for the crescent moon marking the beginning of the month of Shawwal determines the end of the Islamic fasting month of Ramadan, and the date for Eid-ul-Fitr.

Friday last day of Ramzan, say clerics in India Fatehpuri Masjid Imam Mufti Mukarram Ahmad told PTI that the Ruet-e-Hilal Committee of the mosque had contacted several places but was told that the moon was not sighted.

Naib Shahi Imam of Jama Masjid Syed Shaban Bukhari also said that the crescent moon had not been sighted on Thursday, and that Eid-ul-Fitr will therefore fall on Saturday. He said that Friday would be the last day of Ramzan and the 30th day of fasting.

As per the Islamic calendar, there are 29 or 30 days in a month, depending on the sighting of the moon. This year, the month of Ramzan comprised 30 days, whereas it had 29 days last year.

Shawwal crescent sighted in Abu Dhabi The crescent moon which marks the beginning of the month of Shawwal was sighted in Saudi Arabia's Abu Dhabi on Thursday, with the country set to celebrate Eid on March 20.

UAE's Astronomy Center announced that the crescent was observed at 5.10 pm from Khatm Astronomical Observatory, affiliated with the International Astronomy Center, in Abu Dhabi, Khaleej Times reported.

This came after both UAE and Saudi Arabia had on Wednesday confirmed that Eid-ul-Fitr would be celebrated on Friday, after the crescent was not sighted on Wednesday.

UAE had earlier today announced timings for Eid-ul-Fitr prayers across its seven emirates, Gulf News reported. Here are the timings:

Abu Dhabi: 6:44am

Dubai: 6:40am

Sharjah: 6:39am

Ajman: 6:40am

Umm Al Quwain: 6: 40am

Ras Al Khaimah: 6:38am

Fujairah: 6:37am

Al Ain: 6:38am

Dhafra: 6:48am

Eastern Region: 6:37am