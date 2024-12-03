Eknath Shinde rushed to hospital in Thane after no improvement in health

Maharashtra Caretaker Chief Minister Eknath Shinde was rushed to a hospital in Maharashtra's Thane after no improvement in his health, sources said on Tuesday. Doctors have advised full examination of his health. Shinde has been suffering from a throat infection and fever since last week. Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde addresses a press conference, at his residence, in Thane (ANI)

Exiting the hospital, Shinde responded to media queries on his health saying “badhiya hai [all good]”.

The Shiv Sena leader had left for his native village in Satara district last Friday amid speculation that he was not happy with the way the new government was shaping up. He developed a high fever in his village.

Preps on for swearing-in

Meanwhile, preparations are in full swing at the Azad Maidan of Mumbai for the swearing-in ceremony of the new Mahayuti government in Maharashtra on December 5, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi expected to attend the event. B

BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis is being considered the frontrunner for the chief minister's post, but the Mahayuti alliance has not announced any name yet with the state BJP legislature party's meeting scheduled to take place on December 4.

While were reports had claimed that caretaker CM Eknath Shinde had conveyed his displeasure at not being given a second chance as CM by retreating to his village Dare in Satara district, he attributed the visit to a need for rest after a hectic election campaign.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Girish Mahajan met Shinde, on Monday. Shinde and said he was recovering well.

Mahajan stated that during their meeting, they discussed preparations for the swearing-in ceremony of the next Maharashtra Chief Minister, which is scheduled for December 5.

He also underlined that there are no conflicts among the leaders of the Mahayuti alliance.

"I came here to meet Eknath Shinde, who has not been well for the past few days. There is no displeasure. We sat together for an hour and had a conversation. He also discussed preparations for December 5, and I shared some thoughts as well. We have a lot of work to do for the people of the state, and we are going to work together for them," Girish Mahajan told reporters after his meeting with Shinde.