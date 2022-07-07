Eknath Shinde takes charge as chief minister of Maharashtra
Exactly a week after he took oath as the twentieth chief minister of Maharashtra, Eknath Shinde on Thursday officially took charge at Mantralaya, the state government's administrative headquarters in Mumbai.
“Took charge as the chief minister of Maharashtra at chief minister's office in Mantralaya. Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis was also present on the occasion. Accepted his greetings wholeheartedly,” Shinde tweeted in Marathi.
Shinde said his family members also attended the ceremony. “My father Sambhaji Shinde, wife Lata, son Shrikant, daughter-in-law Vrushali and grandson Rudransh were also present,” the 64-year-old politician tweeted.
Also, in a possible statement of intent, a large portrait of Shiv Sena founder, the late Bal Thackeray, was in photos from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), tweeted by Shinde.
On June 20, he began a revolt against Sena supremo and then-chief minister, Uddhav Thackeray, and set in motion a chain of events that culminated with Thackeray stepping down from the top post, on June 29. A day later, Eknath Shinde took over as CM, with BJP's Devendra Fadnavis as his deputy. The development, however, came as a surprise, as it was widely expected that Fadnavis, a former CM, would succeed Thackeray, with the rebel Sena leader taking over the deputy's chair.
Meanwhile, according to a report in NDTV, the new government is likely to have 45 ministers, of which 25 will be from the BJP, and 13 from the Shinde-led Sena faction. The remaining ministers will be independent MLAs.
Bihar: Teacher who brutally thrashed boy with sticks in Patna sent to jail
A teacher was jailed on Thursday for mercilessly thrashing a five-year-old boy at Jaya Public school, Oriyara area, Patna police said. Police said the teacher lost control when the boy presented his work while he was busy talking with a girl student in the classroom. Probe on, video goes viral “The teacher caught the boy's hair and started kicking and punching him. It continued till the stick broke into two pieces,” said a police official.
Kanwar yatra: Waste management, garbage disposal top priority for authorities
The authorities in Haridwar are bracing themselves in management and disposal of waste that is expected to generate once the Kanwar yatra begins in mid-July. This year's yatra starts on July 14 when over 4 crore pilgrims will come to the holy city to fetch Ganga waters for two weeks. According to the mela administration, about 4.5 crore Lord Shiva devotees also known as kanwariyas, are expected to arrive in Uttarakhand during July 14-26 period.
Karnataka Congress leaders battle for CM post ahead of 2023 assembly polls
The Congress plans to win 130 seats in next year's Karnataka assembly election but seems still not be able to present a united front with senior leaders vying to be seen as next in line for the chief minister's post, leaving workers confused. News agency ANI quoted a senior leader as saying a 'damage control' policy is needed right now.
Lightning strikes kill 11 in one day in Madhya Pradesh; IMD issues warnings
According to official data, six friends who had gone for a picnic in Ajnoi forest of Sheopur were struck by lightning. Of those, Ramabharat Adiwasi, Dilip Adiwasi and Mukesh Adiwasi, all in their early 20s, died on the spot, while Dayaram Adiwasi, Satish Adiwasi and Somdev Adiwasi were seriously injured and admitted to Gwalior Medical College.
To Uddhav’s three-wheeler jibe, Thane auto drivers gather in support of Shinde
Auto-rickshaw drivers in Maharashtra's Thane district put up a banner of Eknath Shinde in front of the civic body headquarters on Thursday to extend their support towards the state's new chief minister. The banner was put up in front of the Thane Municipal Corporation's (TMC's) headquarters with about 100 auto drivers taking part in a gathering. The drivers also stuck stickers with the above slogan on their autos.
