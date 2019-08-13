e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 12, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Aug 13, 2019

Elderly couple fights off masked assailants in Tamil Nadu

According to police, the incident took place at the farmhouse of Shanmugavel, 70, and Senthamarai, 60, in Kalyanipuram village under Kadayam police limits. The couple lived alone in the house, police said.

india Updated: Aug 13, 2019 01:47 IST
MC Rajan
MC Rajan
Hindustan Times, Chennai
         

A video of an elderly couple fighting off two masked assailants and chasing them away from their house in Tamil Nadu’s Tirunelveli district on Sunday has gone viral.

According to police, the incident took place at the farmhouse of Shanmugavel, 70, and Senthamarai, 60, in Kalyanipuram village under Kadayam police limits. The couple lived alone in the house, police said.

The CCTV clip of the farmhouse showed the men armed with machetes barging into the house. One of them then put a towel around Shanmugavel’s neck and pulled him back. However, Shanmugavel raised an alarm and also tried o wriggle out of the assailant’s hold. Senthamarai then rushed out and attacked the robbers with a chair and a bucket while Shanmugavel grabbed one of the machetes and attacked the assailants. Police said the assailants managed to snatch a gold chain that Shanmugavel was wearing and also managed to injure him, before fleeing.

A probe has begun, police said.

First Published: Aug 13, 2019 01:47 IST

tags
more from india
top news
    trending topics
    RIL AGM 2019 highlightsVikram SarabhaiEid-Al-AdhaReliance AGM 2019India vs West Indies 2nd ODI Highlights
    don't miss