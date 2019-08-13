Elderly couple fights off masked assailants in Tamil Nadu

india

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 01:47 IST

A video of an elderly couple fighting off two masked assailants and chasing them away from their house in Tamil Nadu’s Tirunelveli district on Sunday has gone viral.

According to police, the incident took place at the farmhouse of Shanmugavel, 70, and Senthamarai, 60, in Kalyanipuram village under Kadayam police limits. The couple lived alone in the house, police said.

The CCTV clip of the farmhouse showed the men armed with machetes barging into the house. One of them then put a towel around Shanmugavel’s neck and pulled him back. However, Shanmugavel raised an alarm and also tried o wriggle out of the assailant’s hold. Senthamarai then rushed out and attacked the robbers with a chair and a bucket while Shanmugavel grabbed one of the machetes and attacked the assailants. Police said the assailants managed to snatch a gold chain that Shanmugavel was wearing and also managed to injure him, before fleeing.

A probe has begun, police said.

First Published: Aug 13, 2019 01:47 IST