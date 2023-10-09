ECI announces assembly polls; Mizoram to go first, Telangana last: Key takeaways

The Election Commission of India will shortly announce the schedule for the upcoming assembly elections in five states -- Mizoram, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Telangana. Here are the key announcements made by the poll panel in its press conference. Election Commission of India (Representative Photo)

1.77 lakh polling stations will be set up in 679 assembly constituencies, said Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said there will be 17,734 model polling stations. 621 polling stations will be managed by PwD staff. 8,192 polling stations will have women in command.

The CEC said around 60 lakh first time voters will participate in the elections in five states. 2900 polling stations will be managed by youth.

Chhattisgarh will vote on November 7 and November 17th; Mizoram will vote on November 7th; Rajasthan will vote on November 23 and Telangana will vote on November 30. The counting will take place on December 3.

CEC Rajiv Kumar said over 940 border check posts in five states will stop cross-border movement of illicit cash, alcohol, drugs and other forms of inducements.

Kumar said any person can lodge complaints linked to inducement through cVigil. He also said that any candidate with criminal background will have to announce the same in newspapers thrice.

