Election Commission to announce Delhi Assembly poll schedule at 2 pm today

The Election Commission of India (ECI) will announce the schedule for the upcoming Assembly elections in Delhi on Tuesday (January 7) at 2 pm.

The poll panel will hold a press conference to announce the Delhi Assembly election schedule. The term of the 70-member Delhi Assembly ends on February 23.

In 2020, elections were announced on January 6, polling was held on February 8, and votes were counted on February 11.

The AAP, led by Arvind Kejriwal, aims for a third consecutive term, while the BJP is eyeing to wrest control of Delhi. Congress is preparing for a strong challenge, hoping for a surprise victory.

The AAP dominated the 2015 and 2020 elections, winning 67 and 62 seats, while the BJP secured only single digits. The Congress, which had ruled Delhi for 15 years, failed to win any seats.

Although Congress and AAP contested the 2024 Lok Sabha elections together as part of the INDIA bloc, they will be competing separately in the upcoming Assembly polls.

The 70-member Assembly's term concludes on February 23, necessitating elections before that to form a new House.

The Assembly elections are important for all parties. After Arvind Kejriwal resigned as chief minister in September following his bail in the liquor policy case, the AAP promised his return to power once the people of Delhi trust him again.

Meanwhile, the BJP is working hard to remove the AAP, accusing it of corruption.

On Sunday, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) released its fourth and final list of 38 candidates for the Delhi assembly elections, making it the first major party to announce all 70 contenders.

Party chief Arvind Kejriwal will run from the New Delhi constituency for the fourth time, while Chief Minister Atishi will seek re-election from Kalkaji.