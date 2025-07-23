Election Commission to soon initiate process for vice-presidential polls: Report

The Election Commission (EC) will soon initiate the process to hold polls to elect the next vice president after Jagdeep Dhankhar quit the post, sources indicated on Tuesday. Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar tendered his resignation on Monday after presiding over a deeply divided Rajya Sabha for nearly three years (Sansad TV)(HT_PRINT)

Though there is no official word yet, the sources said with the Union home ministry officially notifying Dhankhar's resignation on Tuesday, the process to hold the election for his successor could commence soon.

The Constitution says in case a vice president dies in office or resigns or is removed, the poll to elect the next person to the office should be held "as soon as possible".

The next vice president will get a full five-year term in office, according to constitutional provisions.

Dhankhar resigned with immediate effect on Monday, citing health grounds.

The members of both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha, including those nominated, elect the vice president.

From the day the notification is issued, "calling the electoral college to vote", and till the day of the poll, a period of 30 days is stipulated.

A person cannot be elected as the vice president unless he is a citizen of India, has completed 35 years of age and is qualified for election as a member of the Rajya Sabha.

A person is also not eligible if he holds any office of profit under the government of India or a state government or any subordinate local authority.