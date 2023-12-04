Election Results 2023 LIVE: After BJP's 3-1 win, all eyes on potential CMs

After a thrilling Sunday, all eyes are on Mizoram as the results for the fifth and the last state which would conclude the high-tension poll battle in all five assemblies ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. BJP secured a massive victory in three out of four states situated in the country's heartland – Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan. In its second win in the south this year, Congress managed to crush K Chandrashekar Rao-led Bharat Rashtra Samithi's (BRS) ‘hat-trick’ dream in Telangana and wrested power to form the first-ever non-BRS government in the youngest state.

BJP supporters celebrate the party’s victory in the Rajasthan Assembly elections in Jaipur on Sunday. (PTI)(HT_PRINT)