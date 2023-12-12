Elevating Indian podcasting scene: HT Smartcast X Mint PodMasters Awards

In a first-of-its-kind initiative, HT Smartcast collaborates with industry leaders to host the HT Smartcast X Mint PodMasters Conclave & Awards 2023-24, a defining event for India's podcasting landscape. HT Smartcast teams up with IVM Podcasts, Ideabrew Studios, WYN Studio, Hubhopper, Aawaz.com, and MnM Talkies, bringing together key players in the Indian podcast industry.

Celebrities, experts, and professionals gather to answer critical questions shaping the podcasting landscape in India today. Creators will have the chance to win big at the PodMasters Awards Ceremony, acknowledging outstanding efforts in diverse categories.

All you have to do is visit https://events.htmedia.in/podmasters, check if your podcast meets the eligibility criteria, and nominate your podcast. From business, news, fiction, society and culture to sports, arts, and erotica - you have about 20 diverse categories to choose from.

Industry veterans, including Kavita Rajwade, Sreeraman Thyagrajan, Mae Thomas, Gautam Raj Anand, Roshan Abbas, Sonal Kalra, Bijay Gautam, Varun Duggirala, and more, form the event's distinguished jury.

Ramesh Menon, CEO of Fever Network, stressed that the PodMasters event as a crucial platform for uniting stakeholders and fostering authentic conversations to propel the industry forward.

‘Podcasting as an industry is at that tipping point and a breakout is imminent. To get to scale in any industry, one needs to unselfishly bring all the stakeholders together on one platform so that sincere and authentic conversations can be initiated about all that's important to grow the industry. The Podmasters Conclave & Awards is our attempt to create such a forum. We kick off the event with the most important stakeholders of them all - its creators. We are calling podcast hosts, producers, editors and writers to nominate their podcasts for the HT Smartcast x Mint Podmasters Awards, get national recognition for their work and become the catalysts for the next phase of growth of the industry, inspiring and encouraging many more to join the medium," he said.

Varun Duggirala, founder and CEO of EMoMee, and podcast host, highlights the maturation and growth of the podcasting space, signaling its mainstream status in today's media landscape.

Criteria

Your podcast must have at least 7 episodes and the latest episode should have been released in 2023. YouTube links won't be accepted. The link has to be to a podcasting streaming audio platform. Each podcast submitted must be an original creation. One podcast can be considered for only one category of awards and cannot be nominated in multiple categories. To know more about the eligibility criteria and access the full terms and conditions log onto https://events.htmedia.in/podmasters.