Home / India News / Elgar Parishad case: HC extends temporary bail of Varavara Rao till Oct 28
india news

Elgar Parishad case: HC extends temporary bail of Varavara Rao till Oct 28

Rao was among those arrested for alleged inflammatory speeches at the Elgar Parishad conclave in Pune in December 2017
File image of the Elgar Parishad that was organised in Pune on December 31, 2017. (HT photo)
File image of the Elgar Parishad that was organised in Pune on December 31, 2017. (HT photo)
Published on Oct 14, 2021 03:53 PM IST
Copy Link
By HT Correspondent

The Bombay high court on Thursday extended till October 28 the temporary bail granted to poet P Varavara Rao, 80, who was among those arrested for alleged inflammatory speeches at the Elgar Parishad conclave in Pune in December 2017. It granted Rao bail for six months on health grounds in February.

Rao, who was to return to Mumbai’s Taloja jail on September 5, filed a plea for the extension of the bail saying he has developed three new ailments. He cited a lack of proper medical facilities at the jail hospital while seeking the extension.

A division bench of justices Nitin Jamdar and Sarang Kotwal was unable to hear Rao’s application on Thursday due to paucity of time. It said the matter will be taken up for hearing on October 26 before extending the bail.

Rao submitted he has complied with all bail conditions and was living in Mumbai with his wife. He added he has been receiving treatment and has undergone medical check-ups. Rao said his reports indicate he has developed asymptomatic Parkinson’s disease and neurological ailments. He added as he is dependent on his pension, the February 22 bail order be modified to allow him to return to his home state of Telangana.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, October 14, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out