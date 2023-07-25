Day after Elon Musk reveals new Twitter logo, Indian Railways asks what ‘X’ sign on coach means

Day after Twitter revealed its new logo ‘X’, replacing the iconic blue bird, as a part of wider rebranding, South Western Railway on Tuesday tweeted a picture of a train of the Indian Railways with a huge yellow ‘X’ on it. The post received over 1,000 likes and was retweeted nearly a 100 times. (Twitter/South Western Railway)

Tweeting the picture, the South Western Railway said, “The 'X' factor of #IndianRailways. Do you know what the X sign on the coach means?”

An ‘X’ is always marked on the last coach of every train to denote that the train has passed a station in entirity. This way Railway officials know that no coaches have been left behind.

Ministry of Railways explains the meaning of X on train's last coach

In March this year, Ministry of Railways shared a tweet with the picture of a yellow ‘X’ on a train and asked people if they knew what the ‘X Factor’ meant.

The Ministry tweeted, “Did you Know? The letter ‘X’ on the last coach of the train denotes that the train has passed without any coaches being left behind.”

They also added a caption to the image that reads, “The letter 'X' denotes that it is the train's last coach. Railway officials get a confirmation that the train has passed in its entirety without any coaches being left behind.”

How did netizens respond to Twitter's logo change?

Elon Musk owned Twitter launched its new logo ‘X’ on Monday. The logo - a white 'X' seen on a black background was seen on the network's site and accounts, evoking mixed reactions and an ocean of memes from the netizens.

Several accounts shared a viral graphic designed to represent an animated version of the blue bird who seemed upset after being ‘fired’. “I was fired,” the image containing the bird read. Sharing the viral image, the users bid their final goodbyes to the bird.

Some users also disapproved of the new logo and suggested that they liked the bird symbol better. Some people also said that along the rebrand, the platform should also focus on other areas that need improvement, including enhancing the user experience for its non-verified audience.

