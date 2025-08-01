Emergency drills at 55 sites in Delhi today to check earthquake readiness

A large-scale disaster management drill was carried out at 55 locations across Delhi on Friday morning, simulating emergency scenarios to test the preparedness of government agencies. The exercise was conducted at the same time in Delhi and parts of Uttar Pradesh and Haryana within the National Capital Region.(REUTERS)

The exercise began with a mock earthquake, followed by staged chemical leaks in industrial and transport hubs across all 11 districts of the capital. The drill was part of a coordinated effort across the National Capital Region (NCR), taking place simultaneously in parts of Uttar Pradesh and Haryana.

A senior Delhi government official told PTI, “The exercise will be conducted at four to six locations in each district. Members of all government agencies have been instructed, and rehearsals for the disaster management modules have already been conducted.”

The drill aimed to evaluate response times, inter-agency coordination, and public safety protocols in the event of natural or man-made disasters.

Exercise Suraksha Chakra

The drill was part of ‘Exercise Suraksha Chakra’, organised by the National Disaster Management Authority, the Indian Army, and the governments of Delhi, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh.

People have received messages ahead of the drill. The message reads, “On 01/08/25, an earthquake and chemical disaster mock drill is being conducted in the districts of Gautam Buddha Nagar and Ghaziabad. Sirens and announcements may occur. Please do not panic, do not spread rumours, and cooperate.”

Delhi-NCR drill tests emergency readiness

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority led the drill to check how prepared Delhi-NCR is for emergencies like earthquakes and chemical leaks.

It also tested how emergency teams and civic agencies coordinate during such incidents.

Around 9 a.m., emergency sirens were heard in several areas. At Mother’s International School, students evacuated classrooms calmly, guided by teachers and staff to safety points. Teams ran triage drills and checked building safety as part of a post-earthquake response.

At Ramesh Nagar Metro Station, a mock chemical leak was staged. Metro staff and volunteers evacuated passengers. Emergency teams in protective suits set up containment systems and paramedics treated mock victims.