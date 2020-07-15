Emergency was lockdown on democracy: Jyotiraditya Scindia

india

Updated: Jul 15, 2020 08:09 IST

Reiterating his stand on Emergency imposed on the country in 1975 by the then Congress government at the Centre, senior BJP leader and Rajya Sabha member Jyotiraditya Scindia said on Tuesday that it was like a lockdown on democracy in the country.

Scindia was addressing a public meeting at Agar-Malwa on Tuesday. Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced a number of development projects for the district on the occasion.

“On one side there is a party which imposed Emergency that was a lockdown on democracy and on the other side there is Prime Minister Narendra Modi who implemented lockdown to save the life of people,” said Scindia in his speech.

He said, “People may say that I am opposing Emergency now when I have joined the BJP but the fact remains that I opposed it even when I was in Congress.”

Lashing out at the then chief minister Kamal Nath, Scindia said when he (Scindia) raised the issues concerning people of the state for the sake of justice to them Nath said let him (Scindia) take to streets “but Kamal Nath ji forgot whose grandson and whose son I am”.

He said the then Kamal Nath government betrayed every section of people whether it was farmers, youth, women or others. “There was someone on the chair but its key was in the hand of someone else,” he added.

He said whereas a corrupt government did nothing for welfare of people in Madhya Pradesh in its 15-month rule, Chouhan took several decisions for people in just 90 days.

Speaking on the occasion, Chouhan said, “On one hand the then Kamal Nath government dumped several welfare schemes which had been introduced by his government earlier and on the other he didn’t fulfill a single promise out of the Congress manifesto including farmers loan waiver, unemployment allowance to youths and welfare schemes for women and students.”

Chouhan and Scindia also unveiled a statue of former chief minister of Madhya Pradesh Kailash Joshi at Hat Pipalya. Scindia had earlier met senior BJP leader Uma Bharti in Bhopal.

Talking to journalists after the meeting, he said that the Congress ran the government during its 15-month rule in Madhya Pradesh as a business instead of fulfilling aspirations of people. There was rampant corruption in the government, he alleged.

On Congress’ repeated attacks against him, Scindia said that he didn’t say anything for 90 days as the entire world was fighting the coronavirus but he would now respond to all their charges.

State Congress spokesperson JP Dhanopia said, “When Scindia ji was in Congress he used to issue warning to the government on every issue that he would take to streets but he didn’t say a single word when the BJP government failed to control Covid-19 situation in the state and is responsible for spread of coronavirus in the state. He must look into his earlier speeches to realise what his opinion was for the BJP.”