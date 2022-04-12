Home / India News / Eminent Assamese poet Nilamani Phookan conferred with Jnanpith Award 2020
Eminent Assamese poet Nilamani Phookan conferred with Jnanpith Award 2020

The 88-year-old is the third Assamese after Birendra Kumar Bhattacharya (1979) and Mamoni Raisom Goswami (2000) to win the most prestigious literary award in India
Assamese poet Nilamani Phookan (left) receiving the Jnanpith Award from the Assam chief minister. (Twitter/Himanta Biswa Sarma)

Published on Apr 12, 2022 08:25 AM IST
ByUtpal Parashar

GUWAHATI: Eminent Assamese poet Nilamani Phookan was on Monday conferred with the Jnanpith Award for 2020 by chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma at a ceremony in Guwahati.

The 88-year-old is the third Assamese after Birendra Kumar Bhattacharya (1979) and Mamoni Raisom Goswami (2000) to win the oldest and most prestigious literary award in the country.

“The award is a recognition of Phookan’s immense contribution towards enriching Assamese literature. His creations shouldn’t remain confined within the nation. Hence, if his family permits, the Publication Board of Assam will translate those for global audience,” Sarma tweeted after the event.

Phookan’s name was announced in December last year as the recipient of the 56th Jnanpith Award. This is the first time the award ceremony is being held in Guwahati. Bhattacharya and Goswami were conferred their awards in Delhi.

Phookan had won the Sahitya Academy Award in 1981 for his poetry collection ‘Kobita’. He was conferred with the Padma Shri in 1990 and the Sahitya Academy Fellowship in 2002.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Utpal Parashar

    Utpal is an assistant editor based in Guwahati. He covers all eight states of North-East and was previously based in Kathmandu, Dehradun and Delhi with Hindustan Times .

Sign out