Encounter breaks out between security forces, terrorists in Kashmir's Pulwama

An encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces in the Nihama area of Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday morning. Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the Nihama area of the south Kashmir district after receiving specific input about the presence of militants there, a police official told news agency PTI. A video shared by news agency ANI captured the visuals of smoke emanating from the trapped house. (ANI)

The search operation turned into an encounter after the terrorists fired on a search party of the forces, who then fired back, he said.

The exchange of fire is going on and there are no reports of casualties on either side so far, the official added.

In a post on X, Kashmir Zone Police said the security forces are on the job.

"Encounter has started at Nihama area of District Pulwama. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow," the Kashmir Zone Police said.

A video shared by news agency ANI captured the visuals of smoke emanating from the trapped house. Inside the house, it is believed that a Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) commander and his associate are trapped. However, the police are yet to confirm the reports.

Earlier, a large cache of arms, ammunition and war-like stores was recovered in a joint operation conducted by the Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir police in Kupwara.

Chinar Corps said the recovery was made in ‘Operation Kot Nala’.

"Based on specific input, a Joint Search Operation was launched by the Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police in the dense forest area of Awra, Kupwara, today. During the search, a terrorist hideout was busted, and a large cache of arms, ammunition, equipment and other war-like stores have been recovered," Chinar Corps posted on X.

On May 6, the Indian Army eliminated three terrorists in "Operation Redwani Payeen" in Kulgam.

In a post on X, Chinar Corps said, “A joint operation that commenced on the intervening night of May 6-7 in the general area of Redwani Payeen, Kulgam, has been concluded after a relentless vigil of approximately 40 hours. 4 terrorists have been eliminated along with the recovery of war-like stores, inflicting yet another hit on the terror ecosystem.”