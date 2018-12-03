Militants trapped in encounter with forces in Kashmir’s Shopian

A brief encounter broke out between militants and security forces in Sangran village of Shopian district in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday.

Upon receiving a tip-off, the security forces began a search operation in Sangran village.

“As the security forces closed in on the hiding militants, they fired triggering the ongoing gunfight,” the police said, according to IANS.

The exchange of fire was for a brief period early in the morning. Police said that the firing stopped immediately and they have been conducting searches since then.

At least two militants are believed to be hiding in a house in the village, according to sources.

The encounter comes days after two militants were killed in an encounter in the Khrew area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district last week. Arms and ammunition were recovered from the slain terrorists.

Authorities have suspended mobile internet services in Shopian district.

First Published: Dec 03, 2018 08:10 IST