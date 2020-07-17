e-paper
Encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam, 2 terrorists killed

Encounter in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam, 2 terrorists killed

The encounter began after security forces received inputs about the presence of terrorists in Nangnad area of Kulgam.

india Updated: Jul 17, 2020 08:00 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi
Hindustan Times, Srinagar
Soldiers seen near the site of an encounter.
Soldiers seen near the site of an encounter. (Waseem Andrabi/ Hindustan Times/For Representative Purposes Only)
         

Two terrorists were killed in an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam on Friday morning.

According to the police, an operation was launched by the security forces early on Friday morning after receiving inputs about presence of terrorists in Nagnad area of Kulgam.

A cordon was laid and contact established, after which the gunfight began, the police said.

A rifle was recovered from one of the slain terrorists, the police said, adding that the encounter is still on.

More details are awaited.

Encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam, 2 terrorists killed
