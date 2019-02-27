 Encounter underway between militants, security forces in J-K’s Shopian
Today in New Delhi, India
Feb 27, 2019-Wednesday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by weather
HT Logo

Encounter underway between militants, security forces in J-K’s Shopian

The exchange of fire comes a day after India bombed and destroyed Jaish-e-Mohammed’s (JeM) biggest training camp in Balakot in Pakistan’s restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

india Updated: Feb 27, 2019 07:02 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Srinagar
Shopian,Kashmir,Encounter
There were no reports of any casualties so far in the operation.(AP Photo/Representative image)

An encounter broke out on Wednesday between militants and security forces in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said. Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Meemendar area of Shopian following information about presence of militants there, the officials said.

They said the search operation turned into an encounter after militants opened firing towards the security forces, who retaliated.

There were no reports of any casualties so far in the operation, the officials said.

The exchange of fire comes a day after India bombed and destroyed Jaish-e-Mohammed’s (JeM) biggest training camp in Balakot in Pakistan’s restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, about 80-km from the Line of Control (LoC), killing a “very large number” of terrorists, trainers and senior commanders.

The strike was the first by the Indian Air Force (IAF) inside Pakistan after the 1971 war.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

First Published: Feb 27, 2019 07:01 IST

tags

more from india