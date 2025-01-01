Engineering student nabbed for killing parents over academic, career dispute

An engineering student in Maharashtra's Nagpur allegedly killed his parents over differences over his academic record and career, news agency PTI reported. Police said the 25-year-old accused hid their bodies and told his relatives that his parents had gone to Bengaluru to take part in a meditation programme. (Representational photo)(HT File)

Police said, the 25-year-old accused, Utkarsh Dhakhole, killed his parents at their residence in Kapil Nagar area on December 26. He also hid their bodies and told his relatives that his parents had gone to Bengaluru to take part in a meditation programme.

He also hid his brutal act from his college going sister by staying with her in their uncle's residence. Days later, Dhakole's neighbours complained to the police of foul smell in the neighbourhood.

Police recovered the decomposed bodies and arrested the accused. DCP (Zone V) Niketan Kadam said the accused confessed to killing his parents during investigation. The victims are Liladhar Dhakhole (55) and his 50-year-old wife Aruna.

“Utkarsh allegedly strangled his mother, a teacher, around noon on December 26 and later stabbed his father, a technician at a power plant and social worker, to death when he returned home around 5 pm. He then left the bodies there,” the DCP told PTI.

Police suspect the motive behind the brutal act to be his parent's suggestion to quit engineering. “Utkarsh failed to clear several subjects during his engineering course. His parents, therefore, wanted him to quit engineering and choose something else. However, he was against their suggestion,” the official added.

Murder in Lucknow

In a similar case of brutal murder within a family, a man from Lucknow was arrested on Wednesday for killing his 45-year-old mother and four sisters with the help of his father. He served them food and alcohol laced with intoxicants. Hours later, he allegedly killed them—some by strangulation, others with a blade.

The accused claimed that he acted to “protect” his family, alleging that their property in Agra was being eyed by neighbours who, he said, also planned to sell his sisters in Hyderabad.