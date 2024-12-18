ENPO temporarily accepts Centre’s proposal for territorial authority

Kohima: The Eastern Nagaland Peoples’ Organisation (ENPO), which has been demanding a separate state for the tribals of six eastern districts of Nagaland citing development deficit, has announced its “temporary” acceptance of the Centre’s proposal for a unique mechanism that will grant the region a certain level of autonomy. The ENOPO has been demanding a separate Frontier Nagaland state since 2010 over alleged issues of discrimination (HT/Filed Photo)

The creation of a Frontier Nagaland Territory (FNT), as sought by the ENPO, with “territorial authority” within the state, is expected to be finalised by early or mid-2025. Talks between the Centre, state, and ENPO are progressing positively, said officials.

“The FNT will not be a separate state or a Union Territory, nor will it fall under the Sixth Schedule council. It will be a unique arrangement that remains within the state of Nagaland. The arrangement will primarily address development gaps, including infrastructure and human development, without affecting the ongoing peace process,” an official, requesting anonymity, told HT.

A crucial first round of tripartite talks took place in Delhi on December 13, led by union home secretary Govind Mohan, Nagaland chief secretary J Alam, and ENPO president A Chingmak Chang. Following the meeting, the ENPO publicly said that it would “temporarily” accept the Centre’s proposal for a mechanism that grants the region a certain level of autonomy.

“However, the ENPO delegation made its firm position clear that the people of Eastern Nagaland still demand a separate state, ‘Frontier Nagaland,’” the ENPO said in a statement.

Despite this, considering the current challenges faced by the Government of India, the ENPO decided to temporarily accept the FNT offer, describing it as “a unique arrangement” that provides executive, legislative, and financial autonomy.

The ENPO called the meeting a “significant” step forward.

The ENPO has long demanded that Nagaland’s six eastern districts—Mon, Tuensang, Kiphire, Longleng, Noklak, and Shamator—be made into a separate entity, a proposal that was recommended by the state cabinet in November this year. The proposal would be established under Article 371A of the Indian Constitution, which grants special provisions for Nagaland.

Under the proposed autonomous council model for the FNT, the region’s administrative structure will include a mini-secretariat. However, officials say the bifurcation of departments is unlikely, and everything will remain centralised in the state capital, Kohima.

The next round of tripartite talks is expected to take place in January 2025, where unresolved issues will be discussed for further clarity.

The initial stages of the dialogue involved a team from the union home ministry, headed by AK Mishra, and the ENPO, which represents seven tribes from the six eastern districts. However, in 2023, the Centre decided to make the final process tripartite, including the state government to reach a detailed and final agreement.