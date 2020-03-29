Ensure compulsory quarantine of all migrants, says Yogi

india

Updated: Mar 29, 2020 00:18 IST

LUCKNOW Uttar Pradesh government on Saturday asked officers to ensure compulsory quarantine of all migrant workers, who returned to state in the past three days, a state government spokesman stated in an official communiqué.

The chief minister, who has been supervising implementation of the Corona Action Plan and worked with officers on Friday night to provide transport to workers in transit from other states, gave these directions at a review meeting here on Saturday.

“We have asked all the district magistrates to ensure that the workers returning to UP from other states are quarantined at home compulsorily. Under this, the local authorities put up a notice at the gates of the residence of a person in quarantine or at the gates of their respective housing society. Village pradhans in about 60,000 village panchayats have been sensitised by the chief minister’s office and they are also informed about the person to be quarantined,” said principal secretary, medical and health, Amit Mohan Prasad.

Adityanath also asked officers to strengthen the supply chain of food grains, vegetables and milk and display the rate list to check black-marketing of essential commodities during lockdown. He said food should be provided through community kitchens to the poor, labourers and homeless by seeking cooperation from NGOs and religious organisations.

Adityanath said appointment of nodal officers for some states had shown positive results. He said the state government would appoint nodal officers for all the remaining states.

All the necessary equipment/material needed for treatment of patients and to contain the coronavirus must be bought, he said.

The nodal officers would work to resolve the issues concerning the food and the stay of state’s residents, Adityanath said. He said medical and health and sanitization services in Ghaziabad and Noida must be strengthened. He urged the people to stay back at the places of their work during the lockdown period.