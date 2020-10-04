e-paper
ADVERTISEMENT
Govt’s priority is to ensure Covid-19 vaccine for all: Harsh Vardhan

“Our government is working round the clock to ensure that there is a fair and equitable distribution of vaccines, once they are ready. Our utmost priority is how to ensure vaccine for each and everybody in the country,” he said.

india Updated: Oct 04, 2020 15:48 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Prashasti Singh
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Union health minister Harsh Vardhan addressing Sunday Samvaad
Union health minister Harsh Vardhan addressing Sunday Samvaad (Twitter/@drharshvardhan (Screengrab))
         

Union health minister Harsh Vardhan addressed his weekly Sunday Samvaad and said that the government was working tirelessly to ensure that once Covid-19 vaccine is out, it reaches all citizens of the nation as soon as possible.

“Our government is working round the clock to ensure that there is a fair and equitable distribution of vaccines, once they are ready. Our utmost priority is how to ensure vaccine for each and everybody in the country,” he said.

“#WatchNow the 4th Edition of #SundaySamvaad I’m thankful that so many of you are participating actively in this dialogue and helping to create mass awareness on important issues,” Harsh Vardhan tweeted.

 

“A high-level expert body is studying all aspects of the vaccine, including how to ensure equitable distribution. Lists of citizen groups that would require vaccine immediately are being made by the health ministry in association with the state government,” he said.

The health minister added that states have been told to submit lists of priority population groups that need to receive vaccine first -- doctors, nurses, sanitation staff, ASHA workers, surveillance officers etc. of both private and government sector will be a part of the list.

The health ministry has set October-end as a “realistic” target to complete this exercise, he said, adding that the government’s target is to receive and utilise 400-500 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine covering approximately 20-25 crore people by July 2021.

“ We are also keeping an eye on immunity data with regard to the disease,” he said.

Meanwhile, India recorded 75,829 fresh cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours, taking its infection tally over 6.5 million. Over 940 fresh deaths tool the death toll to 101,782, according to the health ministry dashboard on Sunday morning.

