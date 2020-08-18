e-paper
Home / India News / Environment min creates 19 integrated regional offices in a major reorganisation exercise

Environment min creates 19 integrated regional offices in a major reorganisation exercise

india Updated: Aug 18, 2020 18:38 IST
Jayashree Nandi
Jayashree Nandi
New Delhi: The Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) issued a notification on Tuesday regarding the reorganisation of regional or sub-regional offices of various authorities into 19 integrated regional offices (IROs) of the ministry across the country.

The IROs will be established with the redeployment of resources from 10 regional offices of ministry; three regional offices of the Forest Survey of India (FSI); three regional centres of the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA); four regional offices of the Central Zoo Authority (CZA) and five regional and three sub-regional offices of the Wildlife Crime Control Bureau (WCCB).

“With a view to achieving outcomes related to mandates of the MoEFCC in an improved, timely and effective manner, and in a bid to further enhance its outreach to stakeholders, the ministry will undertake coordinated action and optimise the utilisation of its available resources…” the notification said.

These IROs will have the combined strength, including the ministry’s 319 personnel, NTCA (6), CZA (4), and WCCB (74).

A regional official will head an IRO.

The IROs, which will become operational from October 1, will be headquartered in Shillong; Ranchi; Bhubaneshwar; Bengaluru; Chennai; Lucknow; Bhopal; Nagpur; Chandigarh; Dehradun; Jaipur; Gandhinagar; Vijaywada; Raipur; Hyderabad; Shimla; Kolkata; Guwahati, and Jammu.

Besides their assigned work, the IROs will also get additional responsibilities from the MoEFCC.

MoEFCC officials justified the reasons behind the integration move.

“The exercise is being done for resource optimisation and increase efficiency. For example, Bengaluru had three offices, including the MoEFCC, FSI, and NTCA. There is a lot of inspection work and the area to be monitored is huge. Hence, the manpower is being redistributed,” said Sanjay Kumar, director-general (D-G), forests, MoEFCC.

“In case, there is a big inspection, the integrated office will help. Similarly, for a largescale wildlife operation, or for that matter an intensive plantation exercise. This helps synchronise time, prevents cost overrun, and also comes in handy for monitoring some of the key projects,” he added.

