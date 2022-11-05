Essential supplies affected as landowners stage blockade on Mizoram’s lifeline

Supply of essential items were partly hit in Mizoram amid the indefinite blockade organised by landowners on National Highway-306. The highway links the landlocked state with the rest of the country, an official said on Friday.

Since Thursday, vehicles coming from outside the state via Assam at Vairengte, the first border village in Mizoram, were not allowed to enter the state as over 17,00 landowners along the stretch of NH- 306 and NH-6 between Vairengte and Kawnpui villages in northern Mizoram’s Kolasib district blocked them.

The agitators, however, allowed all outgoing vehicles to cross the inter-state border and also inter-district or intra-village movement within the areas where the strike is clamped.

The landowners have been demanding compensation from the govt claiming their lands will be damaged by the proposed widening of the national highways.

Mizoram food, civil supplies and consumer aíffairs director Andrew H. Vanlaldika said the supply of essential commodities from Assam has not been completely halted, but it has taken a hit partially.

The state, however, is not facing a shortage of essential commodities as they could somehow be transported on an alternate route in Rengtekawn- Bairabi side contiguous to Assam’s Hailakandi district, said Andrew.

People familiar with the matter said that the agitators are also planning to block the Rengtekawn-Bairabi road.

Vanlaldika added that essential supplies might severely be hit if the agitators stage a blockade at Rengtekawn, which is on the national highways between Vairengte and Kawnpui.

The NH-6 and 306 Land Owners’ Association claimed that there are about 1,735 private landowners along the stretch of four projects (packages- 3 to 6) between Vairengte to Kawnpui road where the widening of national highways will be undertaken.

The projects will be executed by National Infrastructure and Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL).

The landowners’ association secretary H Lalrinawma said that those among them who have been affected have been assured of compensation of ₹150 crore.

Although 50-75% of the compensation amount meant for landowners in projects 3 and 4 has been credited to the Competent Authority for Land Acquisition (CALA)’s account and was approved for release, the NHIDCL has instructed the authority to put it on hold as the state forest department informed the construction company that a large part of the areas (between projects 3 and 6) fall under notified forest area, said Lalrinawma.

Forest department officials, however, have said that compensation is not within the purview of the department and the NHIDCL can give compensation to any claimant as per its wish.

The NHIDCL has already submitted applications for clearance in three out of eight projects on the NH 303 and NH-6 from Vairengte-Kawnpui-Sairang near Aizawl, they said. The official, however, refused to comment on the stretch of notified forest area along NH-306 and NH-6.

“Though the matter (forest clearance) is under process, it can’t be expedited due to technical issues in the PARIVESH portal, which is being upgraded,” a top official said.

NHIDCL executive director (Project) Virender Kumar Jakhar said the compensation was delayed for release due to a dispute between the state forest department and revenue departments.

“On our part, there is no problem to release compensation. The main problem is that there is a dispute between forest and revenue departments,” he said.

Officials of the state revenue department could not be contacted for the comment.

Meanwhile, government offices within the Hachhek assembly constituency in west Mizoram’s Mamit district bordering Assam and Tripura remained shut for four consecutive days on Friday due to agitation by areca growers in the area.

The growers have been demanding the state government take measures to ensure that their products are transported and sold in neighbouring Assam.

The areca nut growers society on Friday submitted a representation to President Droupadi Murmu seeking help. Growers Association general secretary Lalremruata Khiangte said they will start blocking inter-state highways and intra-state highways from Saturday.

The agitators will go on an indefinite complete shutdown from November 9 if the government fails to take action on or before November 8, Khiangte said.