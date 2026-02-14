‘Etched in our consciousness’: How PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi paid homage to 2019 Pulwama attack bravehearts
Narendra Modi paid tribute to the fallen soldiers, recalling their courage and commitment to the nation. LoP Rahul Gandhi also remembered the bravehearts.
Seven years after one of the deadliest terror strikes in Jammu and Kashmir, leaders across the political spectrum came together on Friday to remember the 40 CRPF personnel killed in the 2019 Pulwama attack.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to the fallen soldiers, recalling their courage and commitment to the nation. Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi also remembered the bravehearts, saying the country would forever remain indebted to them.
PM Modi remembers ‘devotion and resolve’
In a post on X, PM Modi said the sacrifice of the CRPF personnel continues to inspire the country.
“Remembering the brave heroes who laid down their lives in Pulwama on this day in 2019. Their devotion, resolve and service to the nation remain forever etched in our collective consciousness. Every Indian draws strength from their enduring courage,” he wrote.
Rahul Gandhi also paid his respects to the personnel killed in the attack.
“My heartfelt tributes to our brave soldiers who were martyred in the daring terrorist attack in Pulwama in 2019. The nation will forever remain indebted to them for their supreme sacrifice in the defence of Mother India,” he wrote on X.
His message underscored the sense of collective gratitude and remembrance that marks the anniversary each year.
Vice President CP Radhakrishnan joined in paying homage, remembering the sacrifice of the personnel as a defining moment in the country’s history.
"I pay homage to the brave personnel who laid down their lives in the Pulwama terror attack. Their supreme sacrifice will forever remain etched in the nation's memory and continues to inspire us to build a strong and secure India," he wrote.
In a post on X, external affairs minister, S Jaishankar said, "Tributes to the brave jawans who laid down their lives at Pulwama. Their sacrifice strengthens our resolve to pursue zero tolerance against cross-border terrorism."
The 2019 Pulwama attack
On February 14, 2019, Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district witnessed one of the deadliest terror attacks in the region. A convoy of the Central Reserve Police Force was targeted on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway.
The convoy comprised 78 buses carrying around 2,500 personnel from Jammu to Srinagar. As many as 40 CRPF personnel were killed when the convoy was attacked.
Pakistan-based terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad claimed responsibility for the strike, stating it was carried out by a suicide bomber, according to a local news agency.
In response, India launched a series of counter-terror operations, including airstrikes at terror camps in Pakistan, significantly escalating tensions between the two countries.
February 14 is observed as a ‘Black Day’ to mark the attack.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORHT News Desk
Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.Read More