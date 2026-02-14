‘Etched in our consciousness’: How PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi paid homage to 2019 Pulwama attack bravehearts

Seven years after one of the deadliest terror strikes in Jammu and Kashmir, leaders across the political spectrum came together on Friday to remember the 40 CRPF personnel killed in the 2019 Pulwama attack. “Nation will forever remain indebted”: Leaders remember 40 CRPF personnel killed in Pulwama attack Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to the fallen soldiers, recalling their courage and commitment to the nation. Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi also remembered the bravehearts, saying the country would forever remain indebted to them. PM Modi remembers ‘devotion and resolve’ In a post on X, PM Modi said the sacrifice of the CRPF personnel continues to inspire the country. “Remembering the brave heroes who laid down their lives in Pulwama on this day in 2019. Their devotion, resolve and service to the nation remain forever etched in our collective consciousness. Every Indian draws strength from their enduring courage,” he wrote.

Rahul Gandhi also paid his respects to the personnel killed in the attack. “My heartfelt tributes to our brave soldiers who were martyred in the daring terrorist attack in Pulwama in 2019. The nation will forever remain indebted to them for their supreme sacrifice in the defence of Mother India,” he wrote on X.