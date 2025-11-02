‘Even Donald Trump doesn’t know...': Indian Army chief's big remark on challenges ahead

US President Donald Trump found a mention in a speech by India’s Chief of Army Staff, General Upendra Dwivedi, on Saturday, as he spoke about future uncertainties and the security challenges facing the military. The Army Chief spoke on a host of topics, including Operation Sindoor, and also mentioned Donald Trump in his remarks.

During an address at TRS College in Rewa, Madhya Pradesh, the Army Chief spoke on a host of topics, including Operation Sindoor.

“What is Trump doing today? I think even Trump doesn't know what he is going to do tomorrow. Challenges are coming so quickly that by the time you try to grasp an old challenge, a new one emerges," General Dwivedi said, drawing parallels with the security challenges the Indian military was also facing.

"The security challenges our military faces. Whether it's on the border, terrorism, natural disasters, or cyber warfare,” he added.

While he heaped praise on how Operation Sindoor was conducted back in May without hurting any civilians, he also highlighted how fake news was spread at the time.

“The way rumours are spread. As you heard in Operation Sindoor, Karachi has been attacked. So much such news came, which seemed like news to us too. Where did it come from, who did it?... In the scope of all these challenges, you have to work on land, sky, water and all three...,” he said.

India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7 to avenge the killing of 26 civlians in the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack. Terrorists and terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir was targeted and over 100 terrorists were killed in the Indian operation.

"Operation Sindoor was successful because we fought with the combined strength of our principles and technology. We made it a point that no innocent civilians in Pakistan suffered. We only targeted terrorists and their bosses," General Dwivedi said on Saturday.

A military escalation between India and Pakistan erupted following Operation Sindoor, after Indian Army bases were initially targeted by Islamabad. The conflict concluded with a cessation of hostilities on May 10, a move for which Donald Trump has repeatedly claimed credit.

While Trump has often boasted of preventing a potential war between the two nuclear-armed neighbours, New Delhi has consistently refuted his claims, maintaining that the truce was achieved bilaterally.

General Dwivedi's remark on Donald Trump “not knowing” what he would do next, also comes amid ongoing trade negotiations between India and the US, months after 50% tariffs were imposed on Indian goods.