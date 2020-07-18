Even Rajiv Gandhi was handsome, spoke good English: Rebel Cong MLA takes jibe at Sachin Pilot

india

Updated: Jul 18, 2020 15:34 IST

Vishvendra Singh, who was recently removed from Rajasthan Cabinet, on Saturday took a jibe at Sachin Pilot saying that even former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi was handsome and well-versed in English.

“Even former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi was handsome and used to speak good English,” Singh tweeted in Hindi. Singh had tagged Sachin Pilot in his tweet.

This tweet came following Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot’s remark on July 15, when without naming Pilot, he said leaders from new generation have become Union ministers and state chiefs without much toil.

He said speaking good English, giving good bytes and being handsome is not everything.

“Speaking good English, giving good bytes and being handsome isn’t everything. What is inside your heart for the country, your ideology, policies, and commitment, everything is considered,” he added.

Rajasthan Congress continues to remain in turmoil after simmering differences between Sachin Pilot and Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot came out in the open.

On July 14, Pilot was sacked from the posts of Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister and state PCC president.

Gehlot has blamed the BJP for attempting to destabilise the state government by poaching MLAs.

A controversy had broken out in Rajasthan after Special Operation Group (SOG) sent a notice to Pilot to record his statement in the case registered by SOG in the alleged poaching of Congress MLAs in the state. (ANI)