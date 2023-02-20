Evening brief: '1 year later, Kyiv stands', Joe Biden asserts in Ukraine; and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Joe Biden makes surprise visit to Ukraine ahead of first war anniversary

US President Joe Biden on Monday made a surprise visit to Ukraine's capital Kyiv. His visit came ahead of the one-year anniversary of the Russian invasion - it was on February 24 last year that Vladimir Putin launched "special military operations" in Ukraine. Read more

Kartik Aaryan isn't part of any camp or group: Kangana Ranaut praises actor, says he is ‘self made, follows own path'

Actor Kangana Ranaut has showered praises on actor Kartik Aaryan recently. Taking to Twitter on Monday, Kangana held an Ask Me Anything session. Read more

'Rohit is following Kohli's template': Gambhir's monumental statement on ex-India captain after 2nd Test vs Australia

There is no denying that skipper Rohit Sharma inherited a world-class side after the veteran opener succeeded Virat Kohli as the Test captain of Team India in 2022. Read more

Kareena to Alia: Inside Anissa Malhotra's baby shower

Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra will soon become parents. Many celebs including Kareena Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Alia Bhatt posed with Anissa and Armaan at their baby shower. Read more

Electrolyte imbalance: Warning signs and symptoms you should not ignore, tips to correct it

A loss of body fluids due to diarrhoea, vomiting or excessive sweating can cause electrolyte imbalance. Another reason for imbalance of certain electrolytes is due to kidney disease. Read more

2023 Hyundai Verna design sketches reveal aggressive exterior highlights

The 2023 Hyundai Verna facelift boasts of a much more pronounced front grille which is highlighted from above by a stretched DRL bar across the tip of the bonnet. Read more

