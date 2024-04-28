Evening brief: Amit Shah attacks SP over ‘family politics’, Owaisi on PM Modi's ‘more children’ barb; more news

Union home minister Amit Shah on Sunday lashed out at Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, for fielding members of his family for the Lok Sabha elections. “Samajwadi Party who claims to represent Yadavs. I want to tell you, that Mulayam Singh became the CM, then his son became the CM, and after his (Mulayam Singh Yadav) death his daughter-in-law became the MP,” Shah said at a rally in Mainpuri. “This time Akhilesh Yadav is contesting from Kannauj, Dimple Yadav from Mainpuri, Akshay Yadav from Firozabad, Aditya Yadav from Budaun and Dharmendra Yadav from Azamgarh. I want to ask Akhilesh Yadav, don't you find other 'Yadavs' but from your family?” the minister said. Dig Deeper Union home minister and BJP leader Amit Shah

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Sunday said Muslims use condoms the most. Owaisi's statement was a reply to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remark on Muslims. “Narendra Modi is instilling fear among Hindus that Muslims will become the majority community. How long will you create fear about the Muslims. Our religion is different but we belong to this country,” the Hyderabad MP said at a public meeting. “Why are you building the wall of hatred? Why are you creating a fear that Muslims produce more children? According to Modi government's data, the population growth of Muslims has declined. Muslims use condoms the most, and I have no shame in saying this,” Owaisi said. Dig Deeper

