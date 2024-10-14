Evening brief: Baba Siddique's killer flaunted criminal status on social media; All about Mumbai toll tax rules; & more

Shiv Kumar Gautam, the absconding Uttar Pradesh native who was part of a three-member gang that killed Mumbai politician Baba Siddique, had been flaunting his "gangster" status for several months on social media. In a post on July 24 on Instagram, he wrote, "Yaar tera gangster hai jaani (your friend is a gangster)". The photo showed him on a motorcycle. Shiv Kumar Gautam is a native of Bahraich's Gandara village. He has no criminal history. He had gone to Maharashtra to work at a scrap shop in Pune. On July 8, PTI reported, he wrote: "Sharif baap hai # (expletives) hum nahin (My father is a law-abiding man, not me)". On May 26, he posted a brief video of a city skyline along with background music from "KGF", a film about a mercenary, with its dialogue. “Powerful people make places powerful,” the post said. Dig deeper. Mumbai: The mortal remains of former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique. He was laid to rest on Sunday. (PTI)

The Maharashtra government on Monday announced a toll waiver for light motor vehicles entering Mumbai from all the five toll points. The announcement was made by chief minister Eknath Shinde today, and the new rule will come into effect from October 14 midnight. The chief minister, while making the announcement, said that the move was made to reduce traffic at the tolling booths in Mumbai. The move comes ahead of the upcoming Maharashtra assembly polls. However, the toll waiver rule was met with criticism by the opposition Shiv Sena (UBT), terming it a “desperate measure” before the poll schedule is announced and the model code of conduct is implemented. Dig deeper.

Virat Kohli has been under the scanner since his below-par displays in the recent Bangladesh Tests. In 2024, Kohli has only featured in three Tests, but hasn't got a fifty-plus score yet. In the Bangladesh series, Kohli registered 6, 17, 47 and 29* in four innings. The former India captain will look to bounce back to form in the upcoming New Zealand Tests. Speaking during a press conference, head coach Gautam Gambhir backed Kohli, and made a massive prediction. Against New Zealand, Kohli has slammed 866 runs from 11 Tests at 45.57, packed with three tons and as many half-centuries. He is also closing in on 9,000 runs in the format, and is set to become the fourth Indian batter to reach the milestone in Test cricket. Dig deeper.

Vasan Bala's prison-break thriller Jigra isn't the first time Alia Bhatt has played an Angry Young Woman. We also saw her take down women bigger in size and even smash a beer bottle on the head of one in Zoya Akhtar's 2019 coming-of-age musical Gully Boy. But Safina's street-style rage was backed by a breach of trust. She loses her temper as soon as she realises her boyfriend Murad (Ranveer Singh) lied to her, further validating her suspicious streak. Lying in love was a deal-breaker for her and reason enough to turn violent. But that volatility, that innate moral code, that vicious bite is glaringly missing in her latest film. Dig deeper.

Alia Bhatt wore a sindoori red saree to Durga Puja celebrations last week. The actor visited the pandal with her sister, Shaheen Bhatt. The traditional ensemble is a great sartorial choice for Karwa Chauth celebrations. However, its price may blow your mind. Read on to find out. Alia's saree is from the shelves of the clothing label Torani. It is called the Sindoori Nayantara Ambika Saree Set. Adding the traditional look to your closet will cost you ₹1,12,500. While the saree is worth ₹68,500, the blouse costs ₹29,500, and the underskirt costs ₹11,500. Dig deeper.

Niira Radia, the former corporate lobbyist whose leaked telephone calls with politicians, journalists and business tycoons brought the 2G spectrum scam to light nearly 15 years ago, spoke out on Ratan Tata days after the death of the industrialist. Radia, who has been away from the spotlight, spoke with NDTV Profit as she remembered working with Ratan Tata who died last Wednesday at the age of 86. She opened up about the time Ratan Tata spoke about his mission for the Tata Nano project. "When this first thing was mentioned that I (Ratan Tata) want to make a ₹1 lakh car, we all looked at him in shock," Radia told NDTV Profit in the interview, teasers of which were shared on social media. Dig deeper.