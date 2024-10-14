Want Alia Bhatt's luxurious sindoori saree for your Karwa Chauth celebrations? It is worth 1 lakh

Alia Bhatt wore a sindoori red saree to Durga Puja celebrations last week. The actor visited the pandal with her sister, Shaheen Bhatt. The traditional ensemble is a great sartorial choice for Karwa Chauth celebrations. However, its price may blow your mind. Read on to find out. Alia Bhatt looks dazzling in the sindoori red saree.

What is the price of Alia Bhatt's sindoori red saree?

Alia's saree is from the shelves of the clothing label Torani. It is called the Sindoori Nayantara Ambika Saree Set. Adding the traditional look to your closet will cost you ₹1,12,500. While the saree is worth ₹68,500, the blouse costs ₹29,500, and the underskirt costs ₹11,500.

The price of the Torani saree.

Decoding Alia's saree look

The sindoori red silk organza saree features hand adda work, intricate gold sequin embellishments, and zardozi work on the scalloped borders. She traditionally draped the saree, with the pallu falling from her shoulder in a floor-grazing length and the pleats arranged neatly on the front.

Meanwhile, the blouse has a plunging sweetheart neckline, gold gota embroidery on the straps and border, zardosi work on the bust, hand adda work, a fitted silhouette, and a cropped hem.

Alia tied her hair in a messy bun, and for the makeup, she chose pink eye shadow, mascara-adorned lashes, feathered brows, a dainty red bindi, glossy pink lips, rouged cheeks, and glowing skin. Lastly, gold jhumkis from Amrapali Jewels and a statement ring rounded off the accessories.

About Alia Bhatt

Alia is married to Ranbir Kapoor. The couple has a daughter, Raha Kapoor. On the work front, the actor was seen in the recently released film Jigra. Directed by Vasan Bala, the film also stars Vedang Raina in a pivotal role.

The actor recently went public with her ADHD (Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder) diagnosis. In a new interview with The Lallantop, Alia said she's fully present only in two moments - when she's on set or with her and Ranbir Kapoor's daughter Raha.