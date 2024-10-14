Which 5 toll points in Mumbai will have tax exemptions? Which vehicles are exempted? All you need to know

The Maharashtra government on Monday announced a toll waiver for light motor vehicles entering Mumbai from all the five toll points. The announcement was made by chief minister Eknath Shinde today, and the new rule will come into effect from October 14 midnight. Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath (ANI)

The chief minister, while making the announcement, said that the move was made to reduce traffic at the tolling booths in Mumbai. The move comes ahead of the upcoming Maharashtra assembly polls.

However, the toll waiver rule was met with criticism by the opposition Shiv Sena (UBT), terming it a “desperate measure” before the poll schedule is announced and the model code of conduct is implemented.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi posted on X, “Desperate measure just hours before the election code of conduct shows that Mahajhoothi government knows their days are numbered, so try and salvage whatever little they can to save themselves from the public’s wrath. Also because it has been under severe fire for the absolute and total collapse of law and order.”

Which Mumbai toll points have fee exemption?

The toll waiver, which is set to be implemented today, is expected to provide relief to commuters travelling in and out of Mumbai during the festive season. It is also expected to ease traffic on roads leading up to the toll booths.

Commuters will be able to travel without paying tolls at the five booths - Dahisar, LBS Road-Mulund, Eastern Express Highway-Mulund, Airoli Creek Bridge, and Vashi.

Which vehicles are exempted?

The exemption has been put into place for light motor vehicles crossing these five toll booths. Light motor vehicles include cars (hatchbacks, sedans, and SUVs), jeeps, vans, auto-rickshaws, taxis, delivery vans, and small trucks. All other vehicles will have to pay the toll tax as per the fixed amount.

According to officials, over six lakh vehicles cross the tolls in Mumbai daily and 80 percent of them are light motor vehicles. This new move is aimed at saving time, and fuel and reducing pollution.

Earlier, light motor vehicles were to pay ₹45 to ₹75 on the toll booths, depending on the location.

Out of the total vehicles crossing the tolls, around 70,000 are heavy vehicles. Heavy vehicles are categorised by their gross vehicle weight exceeding 7,500 kg and include trucks, trailers, tankers, and other goods carriers' vehicles.

The toll waiver is among the more than 150 decisions taken in a spate of state cabinet meetings over the past fortnight, an official in the Chief Minister’s Office said.

