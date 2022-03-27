Evening brief: Be ready, power ministry to states ahead of 2-day trade union strike and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Be ready: Power ministry's advisory to states ahead of 2-day trade union strike

Ahead of the trade unions' two-day national strike from March 28 to March 30, the power ministry on Sunday has written to all states governments and electricity authorities asking them to ensure normal functioning of the electricity supply during the strike of the employees. Read More

‘We’ve said repeatedly…': Blinken says US has no strategy of regime change in Russia

US secretary of state Antony Blinken on Sunday said the country does not have a strategy to change regime in Russia. His statement comes after US President Joe Biden's “cannot remain in power” comment for his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin. Read More

The Kashmir Files box office day 16 collection: Film crosses ₹250 crore worldwide, mints ₹7.25 crore on 3rd Saturday

The Kashmir Files on Sunday crossed ₹250 crore at the box office globally. The Vivek Agnihotri directorial has also bounced back at the home box office as it minted ₹7.25 crore on Saturday, a jump of ₹2.75 crore from Friday. Read More

PV Sindhu claims Swiss Open crown, defeats Busanan Ongbamrungphan in women's singles final

World No. 7 PV Sindhu on Sunday defeated fourth seed Busanan Ongbamrungphan 21-16, 21-8 in the final to lay hands on the Swiss Open crown at the St. Jakobshalle arena in Basel. Read More

Zendaya in black see-through dress looks bewitching in pre-Oscars video, her stylist asks 'ready for tomorrow?': Watch

The countdown to the movie's biggest night, the 94th annual Academy Awards, also known as the Oscars, has already begun. Read More

Watch | Video of Hijab-clad girl offering Namaz in MP univ goes viral; Probe ordered

