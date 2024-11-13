Evening brief: BJP asks Delhi govt to close schools amid rising AQI; IMA condemns attack on doctor in Chennai; and more

As Delhi continues to choke with 'hazardous' air pollution, the Bharatiya Janata Party on Wednesday asked the Delhi government to urgently close all schools up to Class 5. The party also slammed the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for allowing the city to devolve into a gas chamber. Addressing a press conference, Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva said that both private and government schools should be shut down for the safety of children, given the alarming level of air pollution in the national capital and its adjoining regions. Dig deeper. School students visit India amid low visibility due to smog as the air quality falls to ‘severe’ category, at Kartavya Path, in New Delhi on Wednesday.(ANI)

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) on Wednesday condemned the brutal attack on a doctor by a patient in Tamil Nadu's Chennai. The body demanded from governments "a strong legislation, exemplary punishments and proactive safety measures" to protect doctors. "No amount of superficial damage control exercises by governments is going to make doctors work without fear in this country," it said in a letter. Dig deeper.

Latest News

India News

Global Matters

Entertainment Focus

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs is in jail after getting arrested on charges of racketeering and sex trafficking. He is currently being held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn following his September arrest. As per a new report by TMZ, Ray J appears on the documentary The Downfall of Diddy: Inside the Freak-Offs, where he claimed that many high-profile people are allegedly paying off the victims of the mogul and cutting off ties. Dig deeper.

Lifestyle and Health

Dating trends are evolving quickly, especially among Gen Z. With terms like breadcrumbing, gaslighting, and ghosting becoming commonplace, the list of modern dating lingo keeps growing. Born between 1995 and 2012, this generation loves renaming concepts that have existed long before their time. The latest term? Instead of simply saying they want someone who shares their likes and interests, they now call it "freak matching." Dig deeper.

It's Trending

A viral video shows Radhika Merchant enjoying Turkish ice-cream in Dubai while travelling with husband Anant Ambani. In the video, a smiling Radhika Ambani, who officially adopted her married name, was seen standing outside a Turkish ice-cream stand along with husband Anant Ambani. Dressed in a casual but chic white t-shirt and trousers, the Ambani bahu waits for the ice-cream vendor to offer her the cone. As he does, she smiles and hesitates before grabbing the sweet treat, knowing the trick all too well. Dig deeper.