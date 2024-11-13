Radhika Merchant tricked by Turkish ice-cream vendor in Dubai. Watch hilarious video

A viral video shows Radhika Merchant enjoying Turkish ice-cream in Dubai while travelling with husband Anant Ambani. In the video, a smiling Radhika Ambani, who officially adopted her married name, was seen standing outside a Turkish ice-cream stand along with husband Anant Ambani. The video shows Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani at a Turkish ice-cream stall in Dubai.(X/@ambani_update)

Dressed in a casual but chic white t-shirt and trousers, the Ambani bahu waits for the ice-cream vendor to offer her the cone. As he does, she smiles and hesitates before grabbing the sweet treat, knowing the trick all too well.

As she grabs the cone, the ice-cream seller swiftly pulls away scoop of ice-cream from it, leaving her with an empty cone. The light-hearted moment continues as the vendor keeps tricking her even as she laughs and enjoys the charade.

Take a look at the video here:

Anant Ambani, who is standing next to her, is also seen smiling, amused by the whole interaction. At one point, she turns to him, as if to seek help, but he smiles and tells her to keep trying again. Not long after, the vendor finally passes the ice-cream cone to her and she thanks him and the couple walk away.

From Radhika Merchant to Radhika Ambani

Radhika Merchant, officially adopted her married name, months after her wedding to Anant Ambani, son of Mukesh and Nita Ambani in July. In her first interview since joining the Ambani family, Radhika Merchant appearing as Radhika Ambani spoke to Entrepreneur India about her future aspirations.

Taking on the role of Executive Director of Domestic Marketing at Encore Healthcare, her father Viren Merchant's company, Radhika Ambani said she was determined to strengthen the company’s foothold in India.

Her focus will be on expanding the business in the southern regions. She also highlighted the importance of leveraging technology to ensure that high-quality healthcare products are accessible across India.

