Home / India News / Evening brief: BJP leaders slam Nitish over 'sexist' population remark, and all the latest news

Evening brief: BJP leaders slam Nitish over 'sexist' population remark, and all the latest news

india news
Published on Jan 08, 2023 04:59 PM IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar. (HT Photo)
Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar. (HT Photo)
ByHT News Desk

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

BJP leaders lash out at Nitish over comment linking women to population control

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is under fire from the opposition after he - at an event - linked education among women to population control. The Janta Dal United leader - whose liquor ban move in the past was said to have drawn praise from the female voter base - was talking about family planning at an event in Vaishali when he said: “When women will get educated, only then will the population come under control. We, men, don’t think so much about family planning.” Read more

Sharad Pawar pitches for MVA allies to contest Maha Assembly, LS polls together

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Sharad Pawar on Sunday pitched for contesting the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly and the Lok Sabha polls together with the Uddhav Thackeray faction of the Shiv Sena and Congress. Read more

WhatsApp developing ‘Report’ button to flag status updates

Last month, there were reports WhatsApp is working on an ability with which users will be able to flag any status update that they believe is in violation of Terms of Service of the instant messaging service. Read more

'AB didn't have it': Jadeja makes big De Villiers, Andre Russell statement while hailing Suryakumar Yadav

Suryakumar Yadav whipped up a storm in Rajkot as he scored his third T20I century and almost single handedly took India to a 91-run win over Sri Lanka. He reached the century in just 45 balls, the second fastest by an Indian in the format, and it took his career strike rate to a whopping 180.34 in 43 innings. Read more

Step inside Priyanka Chopra's Los Angeles duplex featuring elegant white rooms, statement-making chandeliers. Watch

Priyanka Chopra recently hosted a special screening at her Los Angeles home for Chhello Show, also known as Last Film Show in English. The Gujarati film has been shortlisted for the Best International Film category at Oscars 2023. Read more

European travel guide: Top 10 best food destinations in Europe

Europe is a foodie paradise and with its rich history, culture and culinary traditions, it's no wonder that tourists flock to this continent in droves. From the iconic Italian pizza to the exquisite French cuisine, Europe has something for everyone but with so many countries and cities to explore, it can be hard to decide which destinations are the best for foodies. Read more

Web story: 5 must-have fitness apps on Play Store

A good fitness app helps track fitness and train users with multiple exercise options to choose from. Read more

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
nitish kumar bjp bihar population explosion + 2 more
nitish kumar bjp bihar population explosion + 1 more

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, January 08, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out