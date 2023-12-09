Evening brief: BJP’s ‘corruption ki dukan’ attack on Cong over IT raids; Cong on Telangana pro-tem speaker, more news

Amit Malviya, head of BJP's National Information & Technology Dept, criticized Rahul Gandhi and Congress after the Income Tax raids on MP Dhiraj Sahu's properties in Jharkhand, Bengal, and Odisha. Malviya labeled Congress as #CorruptionKiDukan and accused Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra of connecting India's thieves. With ₹300 crore recovered from Dheeraj Sahu's premises, Malviya asserted it as evidence of Congress being a hub of corruption. Coincidentally on International Corruption Day, Malviya highlighted the irony of it being the birthday of the alleged owner of #CorruptionKiDukan. Other BJP leaders, including Union ministers Dharmendra Pradhan and Anurag Thakur, joined the criticism, demanding answers from Congress about the source of the recovered black money. The raids targeted an Odisha-based liquor distillery group linked to Dhiraj Sahu, raising concerns and questions about corruption within the party. Dig deeper Ranchi, Dec 06 (ANI): Income Tax officials conduct a raid at the residence of Rajya Sabha MP Dheeraj Sahu, at Radium Road in Ranchi on Wednesday. (ANI Photo)(Somnath Sen)

In Telangana, the BJP's boycott of the oath-taking event highlighted tensions over Akbaruddin Owaisi's appointment as the pro-tem Speaker. Congress defended the move, attributing it to Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan. Allegations of being the B team were traded, with BJP claiming AIMIM as Congress's ally and vice versa. Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate pointed to the Governor's decision, asserting AIMIM's alignment with BJP. The pro-tem Speaker, like Akbaruddin Owaisi, oversees proceedings until a Speaker is elected. BJP criticized the appointment as anti-Hindu, suggesting a departure from tradition to cater to Congress's vote bank. Amidst the political turmoil, the question arises: Who is a pro-tem Speaker? They are a temporary appointee, typically the most senior member, responsible for conducting House proceedings until a permanent Speaker is elected. Dig deeper

India News

The Latest News

Global Matters

Sports Going

In the opening phase of the 2024 Women's Premier League auction, Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals engaged in a heated bidding war for Australian all-rounder Annabel Sutherland. Starting at a base price of INR 40 lakhs, Delhi Capitals initiated the bidding, prompting Mumbai Indians to join in. The intense back-and-forth saw the stakes rise to a remarkable INR 1.9 crores, with Delhi Capitals securing the winning bid at INR 2 crores after an internal discussion led by Sourav Ganguly. However, this acquisition significantly reduced Delhi Capitals' purse, leaving them with only 25 lakhs from the initial 2.25 crores. Sutherland's recent stellar performance in the Women's Big Bash League, where she claimed 23 wickets and scored 288 runs, fueled the bidding frenzy. The 22-year-old all-rounder has already left an indelible mark in domestic and international cricket, with notable contributions to Australia's T20 World Cup victories and a gold medal in the 2022 Commonwealth Games. Dig deeper

Lifestyle and Health

Transform your home into a holiday haven by embracing the enchanting allure of metallics. Gold and silver, the classic festive duo, infuse a touch of luxury into your decor, creating magical spaces that resonate with the joy of the season. Architects and designers share exclusive tips for seamlessly incorporating these shimmering tones into your holiday decor. From gilded wallpapers creating radiant focal points to illuminating spaces with metallic lighting, each element adds depth and dimension to your living spaces. Enhance your dining experiences with gold-rimmed or silver-edged dinnerware and extend the festive charm outdoors with lustrous details. Embrace the transformative power of metallics, allowing them to illuminate your home and your heart throughout the holiday season. Dig deeper

