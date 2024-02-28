Evening brief: BJP writes to EC on election webcasting; Calcutta high court on Sheikh Shahjahan, more news

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has written to the Election Commission of India (EC), asking it to cover all polling stations with videography and webcasting, and to set up polling stations in urban housing societies before announcing the general elections. The ruling party has also asked the Commission to ensure that the media control and monitoring committees (MCMC) do not cause delays in approving advertisements by political parties. The BJP has also asked the poll body to consider implementing “two step identification” of all voters before they are permitted to enter the voting booth to stem the problem of rigging at polling stations. Dig deeper Election Commission of India office in New Delhi (File)(Reuters)

More news on this: Chandigarh mayor a no-show, elections of senior deputy mayor, deputy mayor now on March 4

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) can arrest Trinamool Congress (TMC) strongman Sheikh Shahjahan, who has been on the run since January 5, the Calcutta high court said on Wednesday. The court was hearing a series of petitions related to the recent Sandeshkhali unrest. Shahjahan, a zilla parishad leader of the ruling TMC, is a prime accused in the case related to the attack on ED officials on January 5, when they had gone to raid in place in an alleged ration scam. Dig deeper

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

More news on this | Sandeshkhali: TMC says will arrest Sheikh in 1 wk

Latest News

HC seeks Centre’s reply on PIL flagging MoD’s policy on mass litigation against disabled soldiers Dig deeper

‘No value to our self-respect’: YSRCP MP Magunta Sreenivasulu Reddy resigns Dig deeper

India News

Himachal Pradesh: Why the Congress crisis was destined Dig deeper

'PM invited Xi…': Kanimozhi's 'China not enemy' comeback over Modi attack Dig deeper

Global Matters

Millions of people will have an opportunity to witness a total solar eclipse that will pass over North America on April 8, bringing back August 2017 memories when nearly 215 million Americans viewed the solar eclipse, either directly or electronically. In the United States, weather permitting, sky watchers in 15 states will be able watch the moon completely covering the sun, spreading its shadow over the flaming orb forming the illusion of a ring in the sky. Dig deeper

Entertainment Focus

A number of Bollywood celebrities are heading to the pre-wedding festivities of Reliance Chairman Mukesh Ambani's youngest son Anant Ambani and industrialist Viren Merchant's daughter Radhika Merchant. The event is taking place in Jamnagar, Gujarat as the duo is all set to tie the knot later this year. From Bollywood, megastar Amitabh Bachchan, ace designer Manish Malhotra, and actor and former Miss India World Manushi Chhillar were spotted at the Kalina airport in Mumbai as they departed for Jamnagar to attend the pre-wedding festivities of Anant and Radhika. Dig deeper

Lifestyle and Health

In Czechia, beer isn't merely a beverage; it's a way of life, and its capital Prague, boasts a captivating history intertwined with the art of brewing, a cultural cornerstone that has shaped the city's identity for centuries. Renowned globally for its Pilsner lagers, this crisp and golden creation redefined brewing and globally became a defining style for countless brews. Today, Czechia boasts an impressive 400 breweries and counting! Known as the Beer Drinking Capital of the World, here’s all you wanted to know about beer in Prague, including beer baths & beer spa.

Sports Goings

The BCCI on Wednesday announced the list of central contracts for 2023-24, with captain Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja being put in the Grade A+ category. Notably, Ishan Kishan and Shreyas Iyer were not on the central contracts list. The duo had reportedly been defying directives to take part in the Ranji Trophy, and the board has seemingly cracked the whip on the star players. Rinku Singh and Tilak Varma, however, were among the many new faces included in the central contracts list. The duo was added to the Grade C category, which includes 15 players; Ruturaj Gaikwad and Shivam Dube, who made strong comebacks to the Indian T20I team, are a part of this category, too. Dig deeper

That’s all we have at this hour in our Evening briefing. Catch you tomorrow morning.